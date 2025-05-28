Austin community says nothing has changed to improve APS climate for teachers

(ABC 6 News) – Teacher concerns took center-stage again inside the Austin Public School District as outcries continue over the district’s climate.

It’s been nearly two months since the community rallied to advocate for teachers and staff and call out the district for its lack of support. On Tuesday, the community members told ABC 6 News that nothing has changed.

Everyone inside the district can agree that they need to create the best environment for students, but a growing number of people say that same care isn’t given to staff.

“I think the well-being and the wellness of all our employees is incredibly important,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.

ABC 6 News sat in on the April 14 board meeting that sparked the conversation over veteran teachers being involuntarily transferred between schools in the district.

“People in the classrooms who are brilliant, and under their belts they have years of experience. I want them to have a voice,” said APS board member Cece Kroc.

However, Supt. Page clarified it is a policy that can only be changed through negotiation with the teachers’ union. Negotiations, he says, are underway.

ABC 6 News asked several teachers and parents their takeaways from the board’s conversation, and none were willing to go on camera, either out of fear of retaliations or emotions being too high.

However, their concerns are adding up.

From poor teacher mental health to low graduation rates, many are losing faith in district leaders and losing hope that anything will change.

“At the first school board meeting on April 14, that one of the members of the group said to us ‘we would like you to come up with something for our consumption by the end of the school year,’ and now we’re taking something that’s concrete and saying, ‘we’ll deal with it this summer.’ I don’t find that acceptable,” said APS board member Don Leathers.

There were a couple ideas proposed at Tuesday’s meeting aimed at solving the district climate issue, but due to the nature of how a study session works, the board couldn’t take any action, adding to the frustration of the community and certain board members.