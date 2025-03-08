Austin community fights food insecurity for Riverland Community College students with Empty Bowls fundraiser

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Bowls were empty and bellies were full as people in the Austin area spent the evening giving back to their community by helping fight food insecurity one bowl at a time.

Related: Riverland Foundation’s Empty Bowls fundraiser returns for second year

People had the option to pick from a variety of bowls handcrafted by ceramic students at Riverland Community College. The $30 entry to event also included a bowl of soup to share at the event and learn about food insecurity.

All the money at the Empty Bowls event goes back to the Riverland Foundation to help supply its food banks on campus and in Owatonna and Albert Lea. The goal is to ensure no obstacles get in the way of students’ success.

“Helping students, especially college students to be able to have access to food is an important thing to do,” Jeanne Poppe said.

Event organizers did not have a final number for how much they raised, but estimated it would be around $1500 and despite the new ceramic pieces to join attendees’ cupboards, Several said they really just want to give back to their community.

“This time of year is particularly bad and I think there are other things going on that’s going to make it more important for us to pay attention,” Eileen Chao.

Despite low student attendance, many still showed their appreciation by having testimonials read over the microphone.

Event organizers said the event was successful just based on the amount of people who showed up to support.