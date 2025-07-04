Austin community celebrates the 4th of July at the Freedom Festival

Members of the Spamtown community are celebrating 4th of July at Bandshell Park.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s called the Freedom Festival in Austin, as members of the community let freedom ring on the Fourth of July.

“Just being part of the community, we think it’s important, so we decided to do this, instead of going up north for the weekend,” said Lia Beckel, an Austin resident.

The day begins with the annual parade to kick things off.

“We thought we’d get our grandson out in the community and get him a little taste of what it’s like to be at a parade. We’ve been having a great time, he’s such a smiley boy and he’s been having a great time,” Beckel said.

Followed by a whole day celebration at Bandshell Park. Full of bands, vendors, and fun that all ages can enjoy.

“We got bands and music all day outdoors in the bandshell, we got student musicians that are going to be here, we got inflatables for kids, and craft vendors, and food trucks, and just tons of family fun down at the park,” said Taylor Bliest, organizer of the Freedom Festival.

All the fun is a reminder of the freedom our country enjoys, celebrating those special moments with friends and family.

“It’s a lot bigger, it’s been nicer. We got a breeze going so that’s nice, and the kids seem to be having fun,” said Todd Scheirbeck, another Austin resident.

“We’re super happy to just be able to keep the tradition going, all the community comes down, spends time together, and just celebrates in this big beautiful community park so that’s really fun,” Bliest said.

Everyone celebrating this great country this Independence day.

