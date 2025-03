(ABC 6 News) — At Monday’s Austin City Council meeting, Councilmember Joyce Poshusta announced she will be resigning.

Poshusta said she has accepted a job that will move her out of her ward, and her last meeting with be April 21.

“Serving on this council has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together over the last six years that I’ve been on it,” Poshusta said at the meeting.