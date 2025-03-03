Austin City Council honors APD officer for saving lives in duplex fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An Austin police officer is being hailed a hero on Monday night.

The Austin City Council is honoring Officer Damien Schroeder for saving lives in a duplex fire last month.

One of its tenants, 32-year-old Gelisha Rivers, is accused of starting that fire.

Officer Schroeder dragged Rivers’ father to safety after he jumped from the second floor window to escape the flames.

Schroeder then went back into the building to tell six others to evacuate and even carried a child out of the burning building.

Schroeder will be honored at tonight’s city council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.