Austin City Council discusses implementing sewer inspection requirement before a home can be sold

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Austin City Council held a discussion surrounding a new requirement in the city.

The requirement revolves around mandating a sewer inspection before a home can be sold. If there are any problems, the homeowner would have to pay for repairs before the sale.

At Monday’s city council meeting, it was decided that homeowners will be given a grace period to repair or replace any issues with the home’s sewer system.

“An implementation will allow us to develop some frequently asked questions, try to answer some of these questions that we have been getting we’ve been fielding from realtors and loan agents. So it will give us a little more window to plan and prepare to get this moving off on a better foot,” said Steven Lang, the Austin city engineer.

The decision is not final as the council will take up the issue again. If it is approved, the requirement will go into effect on March 1, 2026.