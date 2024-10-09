Austin Chamber of Commerce collects donations for Helene relief

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations to support those in the southeast recovering from Hurricane Helene.

It started when Brownsdale small business owner Justin Akkerman had a customer from North Carolina reach out and ask for help.

All sorts of donations from non-perishable foods, clothing and pet food will be accepted. The only restriction is fuel or anything flammable.

“Good thing is, those supplies get directly to the people that need it, so they’re working with their local sheriff to make that happen,” said Akkerman.

The drive will wrap up at the end of this week and organizers plan to drive a truck down to drop off supplies either Monday or Tuesday.

If you’d like to help, you can bring donations to the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce building.