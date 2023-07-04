Austin celebrates Freedom Fest for 4th of July

(ABC 6 News) – People took part in Austin took part in the annual Freedom Fest on Tuesday, July 4.

It’s been ongoing for decades and each year tries to add in something new for the people of Austin to enjoy. The week long event ends wraps up on the Fourth of July but kicks off strong that day with the annual downtown parade.

From there people head to Bandshell community park for the rest of the day’s festivities.

“Bandshell entertainment all day today, all the way up until the fireworks start,” said Taylor Bliese, a lead organizer of Freedom Fest. “It’s a huge show, the fireworks last about a half hour, the fireworks are awesome. We have a ton of kids’ entertainment. There’s bounce houses, petting zoos, we have a stage with just kids entertainment, kids music just for them. Two food courts, craft vendors. Just fun all day long.”

The newer festitivites bring people in from near and far to Austin and it’s a tradition that many of them enjoy each year on the fourth. Even with rain on the radar before the night’s firework show, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the fun provided Austin Enhancement Group.