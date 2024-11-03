Austin celebrates Día de Los Muertos

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – For the third year in a row, Austin Area Arts celebrated Día de Los Muertos with a community celebration.

The celebration was held at the Historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, and the community came out not just to celebrate, but to learn about the holiday’s meaning and traditions.

It was an authentic Día de Los Muertos celebration with a Mariachi band, food provided by a local Mexican bakery and an authentic performance by dance group Chilenos caudillos del sur, given by a group from Austin.

At the center of the event was the Ofrenda, adorned with photos, flowers, food and more to light the way home for loved one who have passed away.

For Jessica Meza, seeing her brother-in-law on the Ofrenda was something that warmed her heart.

“Being able to show my husband and be like ‘look your brother’s being recognized’ here and to be able to see him and talk about him so he’s not forgotten,” Meza said.

Organizers say the event will be bigger and better next year and encourage everyone to come out and learn about the holiday.