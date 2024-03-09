Austin care facility under maltreatment investigation, staff allegedly slapped child

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Human Services is currently investigating an incident where a staff member at an Austin childcare facility slapped a child across the face.

According to a DHS report, on Nov. 8, 2023, a SEMAC Head Start staff member helped a child wash their hands, but the four-year-old child protested.

At one point, the child allegedly tried to bite the staff member’s hand, to which the staff member retaliated.

Investigators also learned the staff member told three different versions of the story, originally admitting they slapped the story, but later stated their actions were accidental.

In the end, the maltreatment claims were substantiated; the DHS issued the facility a correction order, for the second time that year.

In spring 2023, the DHS found that children were exposed to hazardous objects, including outlets not fitted with tamper proof shields.

Staff also left children unsupervised at times.

In addition, staff and children did not often wash their hands.

The DHS report states these issues have been corrected and the staff who slapped the child no longer works with SEMAC.

ABC 6 News attempted to reach out to the facility for comment, but has not heard back as on March 8.