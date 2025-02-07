Austin Bruins host Black and Gold Gala

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, the Bruins ditched the skates and jerseys for a suit and tie to raise money for cancer at the second annual Black and Gold Gala.

The event was held at the Austin Country Club and featured a live and silent auction as well as a presentation.

It is all part of Austin’s annual Paint the Town Pink Festival. The tradition started in 2010 following the Bruins’ Paint the Rink Pink Night.

“It means a lot for me. You know, my dad had to actually fight through cancer, lung cancer, and it means a lot for me to be here and see all those people who are kind of going through the same thing,” said Bruins player Jake Spraetz.

The Bruins take the ice this Saturday for its 15th Annual Paint the Rink Pink event.