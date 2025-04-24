Austin art students spread awareness for food insecurity

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The SPAM Museum in Austin is playing host to a student art exhibition that is open for the public to view until Sunday, April 24.

Local students used their artistic abilities to creatively address food insecurity in the community. It all happened surrounded by cans of SPAM.

People chatted about the work accompanies by cookies and lemonade served at the door.

One student who had work on display tells ABC 6 it feels good to have her work shown off, though it was a little nerve wracking.

Austin High School sophomore Jessica Gilner said, “when my teacher told me that it was going to be in here, I was so excited; I was so nervous.”

The art on display included pottery, drawings, paintings, and photography, just to name a few.