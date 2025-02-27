Austin Area Arts presents Paramount Goes Dark mini-series

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Paramount Theatre in Austin may be closed for now due to renovations, but Austin Area Arts is filling that musical void with a mini-series called Paramount Goes Dark.

That’s why ABC 6 News Anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Director Tom Robbins to learn more about the new mini-series.

You can watch the full interview in the video above and click here to learn more.