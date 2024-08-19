Austin man appears on alleged nude break-in charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man appeared in Mower County Court Monday on burglary and indecent exposure charges after allegedly entering a stranger’s house while nude and intoxicated.

Troy Allan Gabel faces a felony 1st-degree burglary charge, a gross misdemeanor indecent exposure charge and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

According to court documents, Mower County deputies responded to 529th Avenue in Austin Aug. 2, after a woman reported that a 50-to-60-year-old man had walked into her home while nude.

The man left on Highway 218, then walked onto a different property, she said.

Deputies allegedly located Gabel, 61, at a residence on Highway 218, allegedly nude, and detained him.

Gabel was taken to a nearby hospital and medically cleared with an alleged Blood Alcohol Content of 0.25.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 20.