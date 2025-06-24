Austin, Albert Lea communities respond to Mayo Clinic closing Express Care clinics

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — People in Austin and Albert Lea are trying to figure out what comes next as the Mayo Express Care Clinics in each town prepare to shut down at the end of next month.

Residents expressed disappointment in Mayo Clinic’s decision, saying healthcare in rural communities is already hard to come by and removing a convenient option is a bad idea.

“I have used it, my family has used it. And that is one of the things we like is the ease of, you know, sometimes being able to get in quicker,” said Austin resident Gina Grundmeier.

Grundmeier is one of many in the Austin community concerned about the change coming to their local Hy-Vee grocery store, the closure of the Mayo Express Care Clinic housed within.

Grundmeier even started a petition to keep the clinics around.

In the days since Mayo’s announcement, that petition has garnered just over 500 signatures and comments from people who have used the Express Care Clinic in the past.

Down the highway in Albert Lea, it’s the same story, but President of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition Brad Arends thinks its time for communities like Austin and Albert Lea to come up with their own healthcare options.

“I mean we have employers that are forming their own clinics, primary care clinics, why? Because you don’t want to drive 60 miles for those type of visits,” Arends said.

Luckily, Austin and Albert Lea aren’t completely without options.

Althing Clinic, headquartered in Austin, is already looking to fill in the void that will be left by Mayo with extended same day care hours and a new site in Albert Lea in the future.

““It was an opportunity for us to remind people that there is a community clinic committed to these communities embedded right in the community waiting for them and excited to see them as patients,” said Mat Johnson, the CEO of Althing Clinic.

“I think people want to see value in themselves again and not just that they’re a number. You know a patient ID number, they want to actually, they want to be seen I think people as individuals. And that personal care, even if it’s an express clinic they still feel that there’s a level of personal care in that,” said Grundmeier said.

The Express Care Clinics are scheduled to end service on July 7.

Mayo Clinic offered the following statement on the closures:

It’s important to remember this change shifts where the same-day services will be offered at our main clinic sites. Staff from Express Care will transition to roles at our Austin and Albert Lea clinics, helping to increase appointment slots for patients and maintain continuity. By offering this care at the main clinics, patients will also benefit from integrated access to lab, radiology and other support services.

We’re also increasing appointment access by adding new providers starting in August, 2025. Additionally, we introduced Primary Care On Demand for the community last year to offer extended 24/7 digital access for immediate care needs.