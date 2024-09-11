Austin 9/11 Heroes Run happening this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday in Austin, the annual 9/11 Heroes Run will take place to remember the lives lost in 2001.

The Travis Manion Foundation will be hosting the run at the Spam Museum starting at 8 AM. You can register online or in person that day.