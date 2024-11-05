Auditors find Byron School District is $2 million over budget

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Byron School District held a school board meeting on Monday evening in which Superintendent Mike Nuebeck gave an update on the school’s financial situation.

The budget is worse than expected as auditors found the district is about $2 million over budget.

This comes as voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide whether or not to approve a referendum to give Byron schools around $1.9 million.

Even if that referendum does pass, it cannot fix the immediate problem as the money is not available until next school year.

The district did not say how it planned to move forward, but significant cuts could be coming if it does not figure out a way to balance the budget.