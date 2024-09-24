ATV and UTV deaths increasing in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa is seeing less deadly crashes but more deaths involving ATVs and UTVs.

In the last two years, there were 12 reported deaths related to ATVs. However, this year there have already been 19 deadly crashes.

Law enforcement blames the increase on a law change that allows more of these vehicles to be on Iowa roads.