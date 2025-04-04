Attorneys for man charged in Kwik Trip stabbing death plan mental illness defense

(ABC 6 News) — Attorneys for the man charged with murder in the Mankato Kwik Trip stabbing death plan to rely on a mental illness defense.

Michael Lee Miller, 28, faces charges of 2nd-degree murder after stabbing 34-year-old Dennis Vosika 43 times. Vosika was later found unresponsive by law enforcement and pronounced dead.

Now, court documents filed by Miller’s attorneys are requesting a halt to criminal proceedings until he receives a mental examination.

According to court documents, records suggest Miller is diagnosed with schizophrenia, mild intellectual

disability, PTSD, static encephalopathy and autism.

Miller was interviewed by police officers at 7 a.m. on March 18, during which Miller said he has been “hearing voices for years.”

According to court documents, Miller had been working a shift a FedEx a few hours before the stabbing, during which time a co-worker reported Miller had been acting differently than normal. The co-worker reported Miller had been talking to himself more than usual and making facial expressions as if he was talking to someone real.

Miller made his first court appearance on Thursday. The next court date has not been set.