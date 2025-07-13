Attorneys discuss plea deal for woman who caused fatal 2023 buggy crash

An Amish family in rural Fillmore County is one step closer to justice, now that the woman who crashed into a buggy carrying four children, killing two and seriously injuring the others, has entered a guilty plea.

(ABC 6 News) – An Amish family in rural Fillmore County is one step closer to justice, now that the woman who crashed into a buggy carrying four children, killing two and seriously injuring the others, has entered a guilty plea.

Samantha Petersen admitted to a judge on Friday she got high on meth while working overnight on September 24, 2023, and was still under the influence while driving home the next morning down CR-1, where the crash took place.

Petersen confirmed at the time of the crash she was experiencing affects of the drug, like racing heartbeat, a different reaction time and not paying as much attention to her surroundings as she should have.

“I must’ve looked away and I didn’t see them,” said Petersen to the judge.

Under a plea agreement worked out by Petersen’s defense team and the prosecution, she pleaded guilty to two of the remaining 17 charges against her: criminal vehicular homicide for killing one of the children, and criminal vehicular operation – great bodily harm for permanently injuring one of the others.

“We did it simply because she’s guilty, she did what she was accused of. She didn’t want to put the family or the community through a long trial. She wanted to take responsibility for what she did,” said Carson Heefner, Petersen’s defense attorney.

As part of the plea agreement, the other 15 charges will be dropped, including five more counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Petersen’s defense is seeking a dispositional departure from typical sentencing guidelines, asking she be sentenced to only 364 days in local county jail, with a condition that she serve 70 months, or just under six years, in prison if she violates her probation.

“We agreed that we’d get what’s called top of the box on the criminal vehicular homicide charge, and run those things consecutively instead of concurrently, to give her more of an incentive to do well on probation,” said Heefner.

Heefner says this isn’t an excuse to avoid the consequences of her actions.

“There is restitution that the victims have requested, and what that means is they have some out of pocket losses that’s pretty substantial,” said Heefner. “Obviously our hope is to keep her out of prison just generally, but one of the benefits of that is she does local time if she gets Huber work release, she can start paying that off a lot faster.”

Heefner says the restitution amount is between $40,000 and $50,000, which is determined based on a number of factors, including what costs the victims’ family had to pay and how much Petersen can afford.

However, if the court decides less than a year in jail is too lenient of a sentence, the next request is a four year prison sentence, which is the goal of the prosecution.

Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson says the victims’ family is supportive of the agreement that’s been reached.

“This is an imperfect, but good resolution to a tragic situation. I think you can never have a perfect solution, but when we talk with the victims and when I talked with the victims in this case, they felt satisfied with what we were doing,” said Corson.

The family will have a chance to face Petersen themselves before a judge decides her fate.

“One of the things that’s gonna happen at sentencing also is the victims get to make a statement and just kinda tell how this has impacted them, how this tragedy has just changed their lives,” said Corson.

Petersen’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, September 29, just over two years after the deadly crash took place. It is expected Petersen will be taken into custody immediately after the court hearing.