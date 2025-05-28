Attorneys debate whether juvenile suspect in fatal Austin shooting should be tried as an adult

(ABC 6 News) – A juvenile murder suspect’s future was under debate in Mower County Court on Wednesday.

On May 28, attorneys met to argue whether the 16-year-old accused of shooting Opoka James Nathanael of Austin should be tried — and sentenced — as an adult.

The juvenile is currently charged with 2nd-degree murder in juvenile court after allegedly shooting Nathanael seven times from the backseat of his car, as well as another man, who survived.

Per court proceedings, the question is whether to “certify” or move the juvenile’s case into adult court, or keep him in Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction (EJJ).

Thomas Braun of Restovich Braun and Associates said EJJ is a middle ground between immediately sentencing a teenager to years in prison, and ignoring the “ultimate consequence” of adult prison time as most juvenile cases do.

Why EJJ or certification?

EJJ places juvenile suspects on probation, with the possibility of re-sentencing them to adult prison time if they don’t complete programming and training.

Olmsted County probation officer Josh Rowe explained that teens who stay in EJJ are monitored until 21 — longer than normal juvenile probation cases, which end at age 19.

That gives teenagers longer to complete rehabilitation programming, like cognitive training and more.

“With EJJ, it allows more time to work with the individual, depending on the offense and what kind of services might be needed for that individual, it might take more time,” Rowe said.

Attorney Zach Bauer, representing the teenaged murder suspect, argued that the his sister had been murdered in a 2021 firearm incident, which could have worsened the teen’s reaction to perceived threats from the victim.

According to court proceedings, interviews with the surviving shooting victim indicated that Nathanael had made at least “vague threats” to the teenager if a gun was not returned to him.

Scott Springer with the Mower County Attorney’s Office, prosecuting the murder case, pointed out that the Austin community was severely impacted by the shooting, with “collateral victims” in the form of Nathanael’s family.

Forensic psychologist testimony

Forensic psychologist Stephanie Bruss testified in court that after speaking to the juvenile, and recommended the EJJ program — not a movement to adult court.

However, she admitted it was a close call given the severity of the charges, and she had concluded the teenager was fully responsible for his own actions in the case.

“In my mind, it was the decision to bring the firearm with him that – even if it was for self-protection or he did feel fearful at that point … leans toward culpability, leans toward fully culpable,” she said in court.

Culpability refers to the suspect’s role in a crime — the actions taken and how much control they had in the moment, Rowe said.

The attorneys debated whether the teenager’s rehabilitation would be affected if he was put in a prison setting with much older men, or with fewer programming options for youths.

Braun said juvenile programming can be more holistic than adult prison.

“Probation for a juvenile case is much more involved, typically,” Braun explained to ABC 6 News. “The consequences imposed are intended to be immediate for the child … so the juvenile delinquency court seeks to rectify problematic behavior, get the child back on track. … Whereas the adult court is more focused on punishment.”

In court Wednesday, Bauer claimed more than four years on EJJ, in juvenile programming, should be enough to rehabilitate the teenager.

If the 16-year-old goes to adult court, his identity would become public, and he would be subject to adult sentencing guidelines, which suggest 128 months or more for 2nd-degree murder convictions.

In EJJ, both the probation and any period of incarceration would have to end at age 21, Braun explained, unless the suspect hadn’t completed probation and programming.

In that case, he would be re-sentenced based on the MN Sentencing Guidelines.

There was no decision May 28. Written arguments are due June 11, with a decision up to 15 days afterward.







