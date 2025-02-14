Attorney General’s Office releases immigration policy guidance for Minnesota schools

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released guidance for state schools on their responsibilities regarding federal immigration policy.

The guidance states that regardless of changes in federal policy, Minnesota schools will continue to be bound by state law to provide public education to students and protect their data regardless of their immigration status, and cannot be compelled to enforce federal programs.

It also provides recommendations for how districts can establish, enforce, and communicate policies about how school officials plan to respond to federal immigration enforcement on their campuses.

The full guidance can be seen here.