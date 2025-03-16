Attorney General Keith Ellison holds town hall meeting in Rochester

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Over 200 Med City residents packed RCTC’s campus for Attorney General Keith Ellison’s town hall meeting on Saturday, expressing their concerns on several topics.

‘I was very impressed with the questions. People asked about a range of things, everything from environment, to immigration,” said Ellison.

The biggest one was healthcare, in regards to Mayo Clinic and their Charity Care program.

“Charity care is important. And every hospital in Minnesota that is a non-profit hospital gets certain benefits because of that status, and in return people who eligible for charity care should get it,” Ellison said.

This comes after Ellison settled with Mayo Clinic on Friday over charity care and debt collection procedures, after an investigation found the hospital was steering patients away from charity care and instructing staff to avoid discussing it to patients.

However, Mayo Clinic contests many of the finding in the attorney general’s report, and did not agree to include them in the settlement agreement. Still, Ellison says he’s happy with what was agreed upon.

“Mayo’s a leader, not just in Minnesota but the world. And if they’re willing to step up and take serious action on this, so should everyone else,” said Ellison.

And Senator Liz Boldon (DFL) Minnesota, says it’s a step in the right direction for healthcare in the state.

“I’m grateful for the settlement, I’m grateful for Mayo Clinic being at the table and coming to this agreement and making sure that patients have access to the care that they need,” Boldon said.

Ellison said he encourages those to continue to come out, make their voice heard, and help make Minnesota into the state they want it to be.