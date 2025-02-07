Attorney General Ellison sues to block order ending funding for gender-affirming care

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a federal lawsuit on Friday to halt an executive order ending funding for gender-affirming care.

The suit was filed by Ellison, alongside the attorneys general of Washington and Oregon, to block President Donald Trump’s executive order to end federal funding to medical institutions that provide gender-affirming care for transgender individuals.

That order would also direct criminal enforcement against medical professionals and the patients involved in such care. Additionally, the Department of Justice would investigate and act against states such as Minnesota that have passed laws prohibiting removing a child from their parent for accessing that type of care.

Attorney General Ellison argues the order violates the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee on equal protection by singling out transgender individuals. The suit also argues the president can’t overrule laws passed by Congress, when Congress has already authorized research and education funding for medical institutions in Minnesota and all states.

On top of that, the Attorney General argues the president can’t regulate or criminalize medical practices in Minnesota, which is a state issue protected by the Tenth Amendment.