Athletes prepare for National Veterans Wheelchair Games

(ABC 6 News) — Some athletes spent Wednesday preparing for a big competition happening in the metro in just a couple of weeks.

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games is coming to Minneapolis next month.

“When you get to these games, and you see people that are going through the same things you’re going through, they get the chance to open up again,” said athlete Robert York.

This summer marks the 44th year of the event, and it is the second time Minneapolis has hosted the event in the last 20 years.