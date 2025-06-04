At least one person injured in Freeborn County crash involving a semi truck

(ABC 6 News) — At least one person is hurt after a semi truck and another car collided in Freeborn County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:26 p.m. on I-90 eastbound near Bancroft Township.

The MSP crash report states the two vehicles collided near milepost 158. The report states that a 69-year-old female from Austin, who was driving a Ford Focus, and 33-year-old male from Belle Plain, who was driving the semi truck, were involved in the crash.

The names and conditions of the two people are currently unknown. MSP says it will be releasing more details at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Clarks Grove Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.