At least one injured after semi truck tips over on Hwy 52 due to high winds

(ABC 6 News) — At around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a semi truck tipped over on Hwy 52, leaving at least one person injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the crash was due to high winds that knocked the truck over onto its side.

The crash happened at milepost 11 near Harmony Township in Fillmore County.

There was a driver and a passenger inside the semi truck at the time of the crash. The driver is a 28-year-old male from Chicago, Illinois, and the passenger is a 34-year-old male from Waukegan, Illinois.

MSP says it will release more information regarding their statuses at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.