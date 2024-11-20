At least one dead in Owatonna crash that involved two children

(ABC 6 News) – At least one person is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday morning in Owatonna, a crash report from Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. According to the report, a 25-year-old man from Owatonna was driving northbound on I-35 at Steele CR 9 in a 1999 Ford Ranger when the truck lost control, left the road, and rolled into the right ditch.

The truck’s airbag was not deployed. I-35 had snow and ice on it at the time of the crash, MSP noted.

Two children were in the truck with the man. MSP has only identified them as a 4-year-old girl and a boy under a year old. Both are from Owatonna.

At this time, it is not known how many of the truck’s occupants were killed, or who was killed.

MSP, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Owatonna Fire Department all responded to this crash.

According to the crash report, MSP will release more information Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.