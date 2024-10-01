At least 120 people dead after Hurricane Helene devastates the southeast US

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is catastrophic destruction across much of the southeast as the death toll rises after Hurricane Helene pummeled the region.

At least 120 people are confirmed dead across six states and hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in North Carolina.

Additionally, hundreds of roads are closed, cutting off communities now in need of basic supplies.

The White House is stepping in to help as President Biden is planning to visit the region this week.

“It’s not just a catastrophic storm, it’s a historic, history making storm. I’ve directed my team to provide every, every available resource as fast as possible,” President Biden said.

Experts say human amplified climate change is causing extreme rainfall events like Helene to become more frequent and intense.