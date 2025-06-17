At Home to close Rochester location after filing for bankruptcy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The popular home goods store At Home is closing the doors on its Rochester location.

The closure comes after the company filed for bankruptcy on Monday and agreed to close 30 of its nearly 220 stores that were underperforming.

The company says tariffs and the current trade environment contributed to the decision.

The Rochester location will close on September 30.