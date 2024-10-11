Art gallery set to expand in downtown Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, an art gallery is expanding to a second location downtown.

James Krom Natural Images announced the new gallery space will be on the second floor of the Hilton Hotel.

The gallery features work by national and upper Midwest artists focusing on capturing the power of nature.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting taking place on Monday, October 14 at 4 p.m.