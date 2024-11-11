Arrest made in deadly Alabama campus shooting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Alabama, one person is now behind bars after bullets rang out on an Alabama college campus, leaving one dead and more than a dozen hurt.

Students were forced to seek shelter at Tuskegee University on Sunday morning after gunfire erupted during a homecoming celebration.

18-year-old La’Tavion Johnson was killed while visiting the campus.

And now, 25-year-old Jaquez Myrick is facing federal charges while law enforcement investigate whether there are other suspects.