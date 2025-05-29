Arrest made in 40-year-old Iowa cold case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, an arrest has been made in a 40-year-old cold case.

On Wednesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Michael Shappert, who lives in Oregon, on 1st-degree murder charges in the death of Ron Novak, who was killed in 1983.

Investigators say they were able to link Shappert to the crime through DNA found on the murder weapon and Novak’s clothes.

Schappert is still in Oregon waiting to be extradited back to Iowa.