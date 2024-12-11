Arrest made after vehicle pursuit in Dodge and Steele Counties

(ABC 6 News) — An arrest was made on Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from DCSO, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, DCSO deputies were advised that the Minnesota State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle being driven by a suspect with a DNA warrant.

A Dodge County Sergeant located a vehicle matching the description in a driveway in the 63000 block of 150th Ave. The Sergeant approached the suspect and advised him that he was under arrest several times, but the suspect walked away.

Eventually, a taser was used on the suspect, but he was able to get up and into his vehicle when he fled down the driveway. Other deputies responded to assist blocking the driveway, but the suspect drove around them and fled northbound on 150th Ave.

The pursuit continued northbound and then west on 630th Street to County Road 3 (CR3). MSP troopers were set up on CRE with stop sticks and successfully deployed them, striking the front passenger tire of the suspect.

The pursuit continued on several different streets in western Dodge County and briefly into eastern Steele County before the suspect was forced to stop on 630th Street due to damages from the stop stick deployment.

Once the vehicle stopped, the suspect exited and began to reach into the back seat. Deputies instructed the suspect at gunpoint to stop reaching into the back seat and get on the ground.

OCSO said less lethal pepperball rounds were then deployed on the suspect, but he continued to approach deputies in an “aggressive manner” and was again tased, brought to the ground, handcuffed, and taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Olmsted County Jail and is being held on multiple pending charges related to the pursuit as well as the court ordered DNA sample he refused to provide at the scene.