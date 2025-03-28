Around 400 students set to compete at the Minnesota State Science Fair

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Just about 400 students are competing in this year’s Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair.

On Friday, many got a look at some of the projects at the University of Minnesota. The students are in grades 6-12 and advanced from regional science fairs throughout Minnesota for the opportunity.

“There are some really amazing project here. There’s anything from the students checking out different make up to see if it retains water in the skin to kids building rockets,” said Cindy Ward-Thompson of the Minnesota Academy of Science Board.

Organizers say around $20,000 in awards will be presented on Sunday.