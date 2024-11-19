Arizona police rescue man from car submerged in a pool

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Shocking moments were caught on camera as police in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a car submerged in a pool.

Shortly after the accident, police discovered that there was someone trapped inside the vehicle, which spurred them to make a dramatic rescue.

The man allegedly told police he ended up in the pool after stepping on his gas pedal too hard. He was taken to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.