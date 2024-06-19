Areas underwater following Tues. storms

Even with the threat of severe storms, southeast Minn. cities saw a fair share of rain and winds Tues.

(ABC 6 News) – Even with the threat of severe storms, southeast Minn. cities saw a fair share of rain and winds Tues.

Thunderstorms started to roll into Albert Lea around 8:45 p.m.

There were a few heavy gusts of wind and strikes of lightning spotted, but overall rain was not too heavy.

Still, the effects from all of the rain over the past few days are building up, with many areas flooding.

Fountain Lake in Albert Lea has risen above its usual levels.

The water is almost reaching the bridge of Bridge Avenue, and some of the piers in the lake are completely underwater.

Meanwhile in Austin, Driesner park is unwalkable.

The paths and trails are cut off in many places by the floodwater.

The roots of many trees throughout the park are completely submerged.

The same can be said in Pine Island near the recycling center, where the brush dump is closed due to flooding.