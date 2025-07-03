Area nonprofits struggling to keep up with large SNAP cuts

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As the U.S. House deliberates President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” possibly slashing SNAP benefits, concern is growing with how to fill the food insecurity gap.

Roughly 450,000 Minnesotans use SNAP, according to Second Harvest Heartland leadership, which gives nine times as many meals as food shelves.

Right now, the Congressional Budget Office is predicting at least 3.5 million people could lose most, if not all, access to SNAP.

“SNAP dollars support the entire local food economy from farms and processors to convenience small town grocers. Every SNAP dollar creates about $1.50 in local economic activity,” said Virginia Witherspoon of Channel One Food Bank.

Channel One leaders also say if SNAP is cut, the next project is training workers on how to turn people away from the food shelf with dignity.