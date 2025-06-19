Area contestants competing for Miss Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is no lack of brains and beauty and Minnesota, and that will be on full display this week during the Miss Minnesota scholarship competition.

For two area contestants, this isn’t just a pageant. It’s the opportunity to help reach their goals, represent a cause they believe in, and inspire people all across the state.

“The Miss Minnesota competition to me is an opportunity of a lifetime to serve my community, to earn scholarship dollars, and really just do good,” said contestant Morgan Mohler.

Mohler lives in Rochester and has spent the last 10 months preparing to take the stage for the state’s largest scholarship competition for women.

Different from a typical pageant, the Miss America system is a service-based organization.

“The stereotype is that, you know, it’s a beauty competition, but really, Miss Minnesota is a scholarship organization,” Mohler said.

Mohler says the competition has given her the opportunity to build more than just a pageant wardrobe. She has been given the tools to create an uplifting life coaching initiative called Living Life Limitless.

“I really developed Living Life Limitless into what it is today, reaching nearly a million people and sharing my workshops with thousands of kids,” Mohler said.

Mohler is not the only area contestant excited about the service opportunities this organization provides.

“A lot of other competitions are either model-based, or they have fashionwear, whereas the Miss America Opportunity really prides themselves on scholarships and service,” said contestant Natalie Demos.

An Austin resident, Demos got involved in the organization because she saw an opportunity to be a light for others through mental health advocacy.

“Growing up, I didn’t see a Miss America or a state title holder that was just like me. Someone who was a little curvy, someone who shared their story with mental illness. And so because I didn’t see her, I became her,” Demos said.

23 women from across the state, including Mohler and Demos, will compete at Treasure Island next week. The winner will take the place of current Miss Minnesota, Emily Schumacher.

The competition includes a judges interview, talent competition, on-stage interview, and fitness and even gown walks.

The next Miss Minnesota will spend her summer traveling across the state promoting her service platform and will compete for Miss America 2026 this fall.