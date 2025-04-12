Arbitration board reaches ruling for 1600 SEIU members at Mayo-Saint Marys in contract dispute with Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) — An arbitration ruling has been reached for 1600 SEIU members at Mayo-Saint Marys following a contract dispute with Mayo Clinic.

After the two sides were unable to reach an agreement last year, the decision was moved to binding arbitration to decide the parameters of the new contract.

The process concluded with a three-person arbitration board, which announced its decision Friday after months of deliberation.

The new agreement includes wage increases over the term of the contract between 16.5-41% while including a new minimum wage of $20 per hour that will increase to $21.74 per hour in the third year of the contract.

Workers will also see back pay awards of up to $10,000 depending on the number of regular and overtime hours worked in the past 12 months.

The agreement also includes a cap on mandatory overtime hours at 18.

SEIU members and leaders will hold a press conference outside Saint Marys on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. responding to the news. ABC 6 News will be there to cover the press conference.

ABC 6 News reached out to Mayo Clinic for a statement on the decision, but as of now, has not received a comment.