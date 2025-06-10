APS experiencing internet outage; high school summer school classes canceled Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Public Schools is currently experiencing an internet outage that will impact scheduling for Tuesday.

According to APS, the district will be open, but all grade 9-12 summer school classes have been canceled Tuesday as a result of the outage.

K-8 summer school, 9-12 extended school year (SPED), summer school meal program, Kid’s Korner, and Project E³ will go on as scheduled.

APS also said that while schools and programs remain open, staff cannot receive external phone calls or access email from inside school buildings.

If anyone needs to reach someone during the outage, they or their identified emergency contact(s) will need to come in person to their child’s school or the District Office.

In case of an emergency, APS’ team on-site will assist immediately.

APS says its team is working closely with its service provider to fix the issue as quickly as possible and further updates will be provided as needed.