APS considers potential referendum amid school climate issues

(ABC 6 News) – Voters in Austin could see two questions on the ballot this November to fund school improvements.

Question one would ask voters for $54.7 million to make repairs and upgrades to buildings, classrooms and other facilities. Assuming that passes, question two would ask for an additional $12 million to renovate the pool at Ellis Middle School.

“It looks at security of our buildings, it looks at bringing our buildings into the 21st century,” said APS Executive Director of Finance and Operations, Todd Lechtenberg. “Site improvements, building improvements, the outside of our facilities. Looking at some maintenance on those, some parking lots, looking at some facilities inside, the windows, our classrooms, maintenance on our air handler units, our restrooms need upgrades.”

The school board won’t vote on whether or not to move forward with a referendum until later this summer, but consideration of the move is coming at a time many voters are unhappy with how the district is being run, particularly with what they call a lack of support for teachers.

“Kinda crazy they’re wanting to ask for a referendum with as much in-house uneasiness there is,” said one APS parent with a loved one who works for the district, who agreed to be interviewed on the condition of anonymity.

However, most people agree school facilities are in need of a makeover.

“The lockers at Banfield were the same lockers that were there when kids my age went to school there,” said the anonymous parent.

“The needs of the districts outweigh what the long-term facility maintenance money that we’re getting right now,” said Lechtenberg. “That leaves us about a million dollars a year for projects, when you’re looking at bathrooms right now totaling about $6.5 million.”

In April, 400 Austin taxpayers were randomly selected for a survey to determine a potential referendum’s chances. Out of those who were surveyed, only 30% have a child in the district.

76% of survey respondents say the quality of education in APS is good or excellent. Good teachers were most commonly selected as what respondents like the most about the district with the selection made by by 29% of people.

Respondents say lack of funding is the most serious issue the district is facing, with 21% rating it as such.

57% say the district’s financial management is good or excellent and 54% say schools are not adequately funded.

83% say facilities are meeting current needs and 62% say APS currently provides sufficient spaces for learning.

Only 5% of respondents said they are following district conversations very closely. 37% say they follow district conversations somewhat closely and 24% say they don’t follow them at all.

43% say they’d be persuadable to vote for a referendum, while 29% say they are in favor of any referendum and 28% are entirely against one. 56% support an $84 million bond referendum, while 45% are against it.

79% say they’d accept a property tax increase to improve safety and security and for ADA compliance updates. 73% support the increase for improvements and repairs to school buildings. Upgrading athletic facilities was the only condition where more survey respondents were opposed to a tax increase than supportive, with 50% against and 49% in favor.

23% support a bond referendum because education is important. 24% say they’re against it either because the cost is too high or taxes are too high.

The results of that survey are what’s leading district leaders to feel optimistic a potential referendum would be successful.

“I think the community very supportive of the Austin Public Schools, and also those data points support the board’s work, administration’s work and also how much they value their teachers,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.

However, several voters have told ABC 6 News their lack of trust in Dr. Page and other top district officials would lead them to vote no. Two parents anonymously shared Dr. Page and Lechtenberg’s prior history in the Byron, and the financial struggles that district is currently facing, leaves them concerned with how money is being managed in Austin.

When asked about his role in the Byron district’s financial situation, Lechtenberg simply said his focus is on the Austin district now. “Rest assured the taxpayers of Austin, we’re gonna be great financial stewards of their money.”

While many voters are losing faith in current leadership, they might be persuaded to change their votes for a potential referendum to yes, if the district changes its language on involuntary transfers to allow teachers more of a say in what school and position they work in, take staff mental health more seriously and bring fun back to the classroom.