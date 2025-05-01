April 30 marks 50 years since end of Vietnam War

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday marked 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

Overnight, thousands packed the streets in Vietnam to remember the lives lost and celebrate 50 years of reunification between North and South Vietnam.

The cost of the war was enormous, killing more than three million Vietnamese people and 60,000 American service members over two decades of fighting.

April 30 also marks 30 years since the U.S. and Vietnam renewed their diplomatic ties.