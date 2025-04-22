Applications open for Ward 3 seat in Austin City Council

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Austin is taking applications for the now-vacant Ward 3 City Council seat.

Joyce Poshusta attended her final meeting on Monday after announcing her resignation in March.

Candidates must be 21 or older, live in Austin, and registered in Ward 3. Meetings are held twice per month, and the candidate is expected to serve on additional city committees and boards.

Applicants will need to fill out an affidavit of candidacy before May 13 at 5 p.m.

The new councilmember will be announced at the June 2 meeting.