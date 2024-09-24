Application open for community developers of George Floyd Square

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Minneapolis is taking another step forward with its vision for George Floyd Square.

Developers can now apply to re-imagine the former gas station at 38th and Chicago. The city bought the property last year with a goal of turning it into a communal space.

Eligible applicants must be led by a non-profit. The review process is expected to take place early next year.