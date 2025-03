(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department is investigating an apparent break-in at the south Whistle Binkies on early Wednesday, according to a release.

Police were called to the pub at 247 Woodlake Drive SE just after 2 a.m., where they found a broken ATM and an open door that seemed to be tampered with. No money was taken from the ATM, police said.

RPD is investigating.