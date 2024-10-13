Apartment fire in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched to structure fire late Saturday night.

According to a press release, it happened at 11:30 p.m. at 1904 Bridge Ave., Apartment 107.

Fire crews and law enforcement arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the apartment. The crews worked to evacuate the building while firefighters entered the apartment to extinguish the fire.

The fire was located in a bag within the apartment’s bedroom. The bag was removed from the apartment and then extinguished.

There was no damage to the apartment unit and no one was injured in the fire.

The fire was accidental, and the cause was due to spontaneous combustion of greasy fabrics in the bag.