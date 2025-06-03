Any Path Home names its director

(ABC 6 News) – Any Path Home, a collaborative helping the homeless in Olmsted County, has named Stephanie Vetter as its inaugural Director.

The Any Path Home is a collective of agencies across Olmsted County that work to ensure every adult has a home. Some of those agencies include the City of Rochester, The Landing MN, the Salvation Army, and many more.

They say Vetter brings two decades of experience in developing and maintaining coalitions to the role. She has experience working with non-profit and government officials, business communities, and those with lived experiences to improve program and system outcomes.

In a statement, Vetter said “I am grateful for this opportunity to engage with local partners to expand best practices and uplift community voices. Collectively, this community can create a homelessness response system focused on ending homelessness. One of the first tasks is to develop quality data to understand the needs and measure the success of strategies to house people. The intent is to share this data and use it to inform local decision-making.”