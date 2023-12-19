Another new event venue comes to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Tap House in Rochester announced they will open a new event hall in the downtown building known as The Avalon.

In a post on Facebook, Christine Stahl and Natalie Victoria, owners of The Tap House, purchased the historic Avalon building last week. The building will be converted into a venue hall called The Social at the Avalon.

According to The Tap House, the future venue will “lean into” a 1919 aesthetic, when The Avalon was originally built.

Originally a hotel and restaurant, The Avalon served primarily patients of the Mayo Clinic. In its early days, The Avalon was one of the only hotels in Rochester that would serve Black patients.

According to the National Park Service, the Avalon has also served prominent Black visitors like Duke Ellington and boxer Henry Armstrong.

In 1982, The Avalon entered the National Register of Historic Places.

The Social at the Avalon venue will occupy the first floor of the former hotel. The plan for the building’s second and third floor has not been disclosed yet.