Anoka pumpkin king retains his crown

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Anoka County, Minnesota pumpkin king is keeping his world championship crown.

Travis Gienger’s pumpkin weighed in at 2471 pounds on Monday. He took first place once again at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California.

“I think I only won by 6 pounds. I was just told. So it came down. And the funny part about is that was my last year or two years ago seed that he grew. So either way it was a fun contest,” Gienger said.

Gienger’s pumpkin was about 280 pounds short of breaking his own world record that was set last year. It is also the fourth championship he has won in the past five years.

The first place winner gets $9 per pumpkin pound, earning Gienger about $22,000 in prize money.